Kyrgyz President orders to conduct thorough investigation of explosion at Chinese Embassy in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Heads of law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan reported to President Almazbek Atambayev on the investigation on the fact of explosion in the territory of the Chinese Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Kyrgyz President's press office reports.

The President instructed the chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the country Abdil Segizbayev and Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



Secretary of Defense Council Temir Dzhumakadyrov is instructed to take the investigation of the explosion on the territory of the Embassy of China under his personal control, Kazinform refers to Kabar.