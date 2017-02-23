Kyrgyz President’s Office clarifies Atambayev words to Euronews

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Aiymdos Bozzhigitov met with First Deputy Head of the Kyrgyz President's Office in charge of foreign policy Sapar Isakov, Kazinform correspondent reports from Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Mr. Isakov expressed regret over the situation aroud President Atambayev's interview with Euronews.

"President of Kyrgyz Republic respects Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. And in order to confirm the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, which will continue to be neighborly and friendly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev will be instructed to discuss in person further development of cooperation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan", said S. Isakov.

As it was reported earlier, Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev, in the course of his interview with Euronews when asked if he thinks that EAEU reflects the interests of Russia in the first place, said: "We need to trade; we need to work with our neighbors. In case we don't join the EAEU, the country would face an economic blockade. In 2010, a 1.5 months blockade by Kazakhstan, have even caused loss of life. It happened and blockades are bad."