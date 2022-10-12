EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:07, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov lands in Astana

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov welcomed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in a number of international events, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

    It is expected that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to as well as a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and «Central Asia-Russia» Summit.




    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment




    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan CICA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!