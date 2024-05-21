Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov opens airport in Talas

Today, May 21, during his working visit to Talas region, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov took part in the opening ceremony of the airport in Talas city, Kabar reports.

In his speech the head of state emphasized that the opening of Talas airport opens a new page in the history of Kyrgyzstan. After a long interruption in the work of airports in the regions of the country, the government together with Manas International Airport took decisive measures to resume air service. The airport in Talas was the first significant result of this work.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted that Talas airport, built in 1979 for the operation of airplanes and helicopters, did not work after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and later the runway was closed due to the need for complete reconstruction and obsolescence of the artificial pavement of the airfield.

The president emphasized that thanks to the joint efforts of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country and Manas International Airport, the Talas Airport reconstruction project was successfully implemented. Within a year it was possible to restore the airfield, ensuring its compliance with international standards. A new airport terminal with a capacity of 100 people per hour and a modernized runway have become the main elements of the renovated airport complex.

The head of state noted that the opening of the airport in Talas is not just an infrastructural achievement, but also a symbol of the country's aspiration for development and growth. This step contributes to further development of the country, strengthening of statehood, rapprochement of the people, opens new opportunities for economic development, entrepreneurship and tourism, and will also help strengthen relations with neighboring countries.

He also drew attention to the fact that the project to revitalize Kyrgyzstan's airports is not limited only to Talas. For example, the airport terminal complexes of Karakol and Tamchy international airports are currently under active construction. Work on the construction of the airfield of the regional Naryn airport is fully completed, and the repair of the runway is underway. Reconstruction of runways of Kazarman, Kerben and Batken airports is being finalized. The international airport Batken already receives flights from various places. In addition, for the first time Manas International Airport has purchased Q-400 airplanes to meet the needs of domestic air transportation.

In conclusion, the President expressed his wish that the new airport in Talas would become not only a convenient point for passenger and cargo transportation, but also a platform for the development of new ties and opportunities.