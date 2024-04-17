Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov is set to visit Kazakhstan at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 18-19, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the two-day official visit the Kyrgyz President is expected to hold talks with President Tokayev focusing on the most pressing issues of bilateral cooperation as well as prospects of development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations.

As part of the visit, Zhaparov will participate in the 6th session of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan and the unveiling ceremony of a monument to hero of the Kyrgyz epos “Manas” in Astana.

The Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, a roundtable of aksakals (wise elders), the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum and the Scientists Forum are to be held on the sidelines of the visit.