Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to visit Azerbaijan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 24-25, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration Muratbek Azymbakiev told, Kabar reports.

“As part of the visit, President Sadyr Zhaparov will hold bilateral negotiations with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state will discuss current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

It is also planned to hold a second meeting of the interstate council, following which a joint declaration of the presidents and a number of agreements aimed at deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be signed.

The heads of state will also take part in the ceremony of laying the capsule for the construction of a secondary school in the village of Khydyrly,” Muratbek Azymbakiev said.