TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:16, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to visit Kazakhstan

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to visit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan April 18-19, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kyrgyz Head of State.

    The Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders are expected to hold a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council and  will discuss the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation.

    Sadyr Zhaparov will also participate in the opening ceremony of the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema in Kazakhstan and other events.

    Central Asia Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Politics
