Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to visit Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan April 18-19, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kyrgyz Head of State.

The Kazakh, Kyrgyz leaders are expected to hold a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council and will discuss the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation.

Sadyr Zhaparov will also participate in the opening ceremony of the Days of Kyrgyz Cinema in Kazakhstan and other events.