Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to visit Uzbekistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will visit Uzbekistan on a state visit this year, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov told at a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek intergovernmental commission in Tashkent, Kabar reports.

According to him, the parties are now preparing a program for a number of events, such as the Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum, the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan with the participation of the heads of the two states and others.

“This visit should become another breakthrough event in Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations and give an important impetus to the further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries,” Akylbek Zhaparov said.