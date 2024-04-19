Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov visits National Space Center ‘Kazakhstan Garish Sapary’

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov visited the National Space Center ‘Kazakhstan Garish Sapary’ as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Photo: primeminister.kz

During the visit, Kazakhstan’s accomplishments in the field of space and the operation of the assembly and testing complex of space vehicles were presented.

The Kazakhstani specialists talked about the work underway in the field of space monitoring, presented the stages of development of spacecraft and the samples of the components produced. In addition, the Kyrgyz President toured the sites, where works are conducted to test satellites before launch.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Accompanying the President of Kyrgyzstan was Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. During the visit, attention was given to the two countries’ cooperation in the space industry.