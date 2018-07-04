Kyrgyz President sends Astana 20th birthday greetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Astana's 20th anniversary. The Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan has shared the congratulatory video starring the Kyrgyz leader, Kazinform reports.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate you on Astana's anniversary, the glorious capital of the brotherly nation of Kazakhstan. Astana is the city of political and economic success of our brotherly nation. It demonstrates the growing power of the country and high potential of its development," said President Jeenbekov.



The Kyrgyz President noted that Astana's development is an indispensable part of history of independent Kazakhstan. "Let Astana develop and prosper as the symbol of independent Kazakhstan, unity and creative energy of its multinational people. I wish fraternal people of Kazakhstan well-being, peace and prosperity," he said in conclusion.