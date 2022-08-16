Kyrgyz president signs decree on holding first People’s Kurultai

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree «On the convocation of a People's Kurultai», which will be held on Nov. 25 in Bishkek, his press service said, Kabar reports.

The People's Kurultai is a socially representative, advisory, supervisory assembly that makes recommendations on the directions of social development. The norm on the People's Kurultai was included in the draft Constitution, which entered into force on May 5, 2021.

In accordance with the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic, citizens have the right to participate in the management of the affairs of society and the state, both directly and through their representatives and have the right to hold kurultai, which is a historical tradition of the Kyrgyz on issues related to the activities of state bodies and local self-government bodies and other important issues.

State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov was appointed chairman of the organizing committee, and it also included governors of 7 oblasts of the country, experts and some officials.

The People’s Kurultai is convoked in order to further strengthen interethnic harmony, consolidate civil society and promote social mobilization in the Kyrgyz Republic, and taking into account that the country is on the verge of new global and regional challenges and problems, the solution of which requires the participation of all local communities through their representatives, recognizing, that there is a need to ensure a national dialogue in order to unite all nationalities and ethnic groups that make up the people of Kyrgyzstan, for the sustainable development of the Kyrgyz state and society, the achievement of interethnic and interreligious harmony and its participation in governing the country, the report said.





