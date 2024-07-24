EN
    17:16, 24 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyz President to attend 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony

    Photo credit: Kabar

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a working visit to France on July 25-27, Kabar learned from the Presidential Administration.   

    He added that the Kyrgyz leader will visit France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

    On July 25, Sadyr Zhaparov is set to participate in the Paris Summit  titled as "Sport for Sustainable Development. Faster, higher, stronger - together for a better future".

    The President will reaffirm Kyrgyzstan's commitment to the health and education of children, the future and the next generations of athletes.

    "On July 26, Sadyr Zhaparov will participate in the official opening ceremony of the 33th Summer Olympic Games," the Presidential Administration informed.

    Central Asia 2024 Olympic Games Kyrgyzstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
