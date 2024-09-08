Kyrgyz President to attend opening ceremony of V World Nomad Games

On September 8, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov is set to make a working visit to Astana to attend the opening ceremony of the Fifth World Nomad Games, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev told, Kabar reports.

The Games will be held in the Kazakh capital.

More than 3,000 athletes from more than 80 countries will participate in the event," Azymbakiev noted.