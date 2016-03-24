Kyrgyz president to skip SCO summit in Tashkent

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said he won't participate in the SCO summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, if the situation on the border between the countries remains tense, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The situation on the border between the two countries escalated on March 18. The Uzbek side pushed forward nearly 40 soldiers and armored vehicles to ​​the disputed border area, according to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan.

In response, Kyrgyzstan also strengthened its borders. The country insists on withdrawal of the heavy equipment and Uzbek servicemen from the disputed border section.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was established in 2001. It is a permanent intergovernmental international organization. The SCO members are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Iran, Mongolia, India, Pakistan and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries.

Uzbekistan took over the SCO presidency on July 11, 2015. The SCO summit will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on June 23-24, 2016.

Source: Trend News Agency