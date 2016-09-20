Kyrgyz President undergoes medical treatment in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev undergoes medical treatment in Turkey after he felt unwell at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Kazinform has learnt from Anadolu Agency.

Atambayev was due to participate in a session of the UN General Assembly in New York, but had to cancel the working trip to the U.S.



The Kyrgyz leader is currently in a hotel in Izmir under medical surveillance. He will undergo a thorough medical examination in Turkey until the end of September.



Earlier it was reported that Atambayev is on a short vacation until October 1, 2016 due to health problems.