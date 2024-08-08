Kyrgyz President Zhaparov arrives in Astana

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Astana for the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the 1st Summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue, set to discuss further development of integration processes, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh government.

Photo: Kazakh government

Kyrgyz leader Zhaparov was met by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at the airport in Astana.

Last year’s trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan saw a 26% rise. In the first five months of this year, the volume of mutual trade stood at 614.3 million US dollars, with the Kazakhstani exports increasing by 6.7%.

Currently, the governments of the two countries are working to implement the provisions of the agreement aimed at deepening and expanding allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed between the Heads of State this April. In particular, greater trade and economic and transport and logistics cooperation, deepening interaction in the water and energy sphere, agriculture.

