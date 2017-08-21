Kyrgyz Prime Minister to resign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov has stated his intention to resign in a Government session, Kabar reports.

"I am resigning because of the fact that I run for the presidency. I have no moral right to hold this post. This afternoon, I am committed to applying for resignation to the President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev," he said.

In addition, Sooronbai Zheenbekov said that the Government headed by him has accomplished all the tasks set. He emphasized that the Cabinet did not intervene in the political process and dealt with the economy only.

Today, the Central Election Commission of the country has registered Zheenbekov as a candidate for the presidency. He is the nominee of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan.

The Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan have been announced to be held on 15 October 2017.