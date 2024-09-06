Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek is named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kabar reports.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a Decree according to which, in recognition of the outstanding contribution of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the strengthening and development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, his name was given to the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship.

In the future, the medical center will be called the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Today, the medical institution is a non-profit organization whose activities are aimed at improving the quality of medical and diagnostic work and protecting the health of citizens.

Since the opening of the friendship hospital, the country's population has gained access to high-tech types of medical services.

The structure of the medical center includes: emergency medical care, anesthesia department, therapeutic department, gastroenterology department, general surgery, pulmonology, cardiovascular surgery, cardiology department, as well as a polyclinic and radiology department. In addition to providing medical services to the population, the hospital is also engaged in scientific activities.