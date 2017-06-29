Kyrgyz woman convicted in Kazakhstan of smuggling gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In late February, Kazakh law enforcements detained a woman at Astana airport carrying 32 kilograms of gold products worth 380 million tenge, the press service of the Astana State Revenue Department reports.

According to the Economic Investigation Service of the Astana State Revenue Department, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Astana from Istanbul on February 26, 2017.

The expert examination confirmed that seized jewelry is made of gold of various samples, and some items are encrusted with diamonds.

To date, by the verdict of the District Court No. 2 of Yessil district of Astana dated from June 6.2017, the above-mentioned woman has been convicted, and the seized jewelry worth 380 million tenge is turned into state revenue.