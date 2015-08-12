EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:23, 12 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan&#39;s accession to EAEC will boost the economy – Kyrgyz PM Sariyev

    None
    None
    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union will boost the economy, said Temir Sariyev, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the ceremony of removing customs control on the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Temir Sariyev noted that Kyrgyzstan has become a full member of the EAEC. The border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan was opened today. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed hope that the country's accession to the EAEC will strengthen the statehood and economy. He added that Kyrgyzstan's entry into the EAEC will boost the economy and help to improve the living standards of the people. Recall that Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Almazbek Atambayev have officially declared the abolition of customs control on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!