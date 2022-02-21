Kyrgyzstan adds 15 new cases of novel coronavirus

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan’s total count of coronavirus cases grew by 15 and has amounted to 200,337 on Monday, the Health Ministry of the country said in its latest report, Kabar reports.

The number of recoveries from the disease now stands at 194,218 after 119 Kyrgyzstanis were reported to have cured in the last 24 hours.

As of today, treatment in hospitals is provided to 235 patients, and 1,366 people are being treated at home.

The ministry reported that COVID-19 killed 2 more people, taking the nationwide death toll to 2,946.