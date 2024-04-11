Kyrgyzstan and Austria discuss cooperation in mining industry and green economy

Political consultations took place in Bishkek on April 10, between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including the organization of high-level mutual visits.

Particular attention was paid to trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as issues in the field of green economy, climate and the mountain cooperation agenda between Kyrgyzstan and Austria.

During the negotiations, the heads of delegations touched upon the topic of expanding the legal framework, consular issues and cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The parties also exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Kyrgyz delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aibek Moldogaziev, and the Austrian delegation was led by Gerhard Seiller, Director General of the Department for Cooperation with Central Asia of the Austrian Foreign Ministry (with the rank of Deputy Minister).