Kyrgyzstan and European Investment Bank discuss projects worth EUR 112 mln

Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketaev and Vice President of the European Investment Bank Teresa Cervinska met in Tbilisi (Georgia), Kabar reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the meeting several large projects totaling 112 million euro were discussed, of which 72 million euro have already been implemented.

The Cooperation Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EIB was signed in Brussels on September 17, 2013. During cooperation with the EIB, three agreements worth 112 million euro were signed.