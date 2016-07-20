Kyrgyzstan and India are ready to expand military-technical cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Rayimberdi Duyshenbiev met with Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan Jayant Khobragade. The sides discussed issues of military-technical cooperation, according to Kabar Agency.

The press service of the General Staff reports that, during the meeting the sides highlighted the ongoing development of the Kyrgyz-Indian relations in military sphere and discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of joint combat training, military-technical cooperation, peacekeeping and educational projects in military institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

At the end of the meeting the sides emphasized the mutual readiness to further expand bilateral ties on perspective vectors of cooperation.