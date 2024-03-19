Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss bilateral cooperation in water resources

Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry - Director of the Water Resources Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Sokeyev held bilateral negotiations with Toru Ishikawa, Senior Director, Overseas Projects Division, Policy Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, Kabar reports.

During the meeting the parties emphasized the importance of joint efforts to develop and implement innovative approaches to water resources management, which include technological solutions, environmentally sustainable practices and international cooperation, the Agriculture Ministry said.

The deputy minister noted that today's meeting opens up new horizons for cooperation.

“We are committed to deepening our partnerships and sharing best practices in the field of water resources. I propose to consider five areas of cooperation: the construction of small reservoirs on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, the reconstruction of water utilities, the introduction of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, the introduction of digitalization and the installation of water accounting sensors, and the provision of clean drinking water,” he said.

In turn, Ishikawa Toru expressed his readiness for further cooperation and emphasized the importance of international exchange of experience for the sustainable development of water resources.