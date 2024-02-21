Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia discuss prospects for developing cooperation in agriculture

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Ambassador of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic Gankhuyag Sodnom, Kabar reports.

At the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia in the field of agriculture, processing industry and promotion of local agricultural products to the Mongolia market.

Torobaev noted that the Kyrgyz side is ready to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia for its subsequent processing as organic fertilizer.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of veterinary safety and quality control of products of animal origin. The issue of signing an important document in the field of veterinary services was discussed.

This document will lay the foundation for effective cooperation in the field of veterinary control and exchange of information, helping to ensure a high standard of quality and safety of animal products in both countries.

Both sides expressed their readiness to deepen interaction and actively develop partnerships in these areas.