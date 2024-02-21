EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:47, 21 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia discuss prospects for developing cooperation in agriculture

    Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Ambassador of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic Gankhuyag Sodnom, Kabar reports.

    At the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia in the field of agriculture, processing industry and promotion of local agricultural products to the Mongolia market.

    Torobaev noted that the Kyrgyz side is ready to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia for its subsequent processing as organic fertilizer.

    Particular attention was paid to the issues of veterinary safety and quality control of products of animal origin. The issue of signing an important document in the field of veterinary services was discussed.

    This document will lay the foundation for effective cooperation in the field of veterinary control and exchange of information, helping to ensure a high standard of quality and safety of animal products in both countries.

    Both sides expressed their readiness to deepen interaction and actively develop partnerships in these areas.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Foreign policy Agriculture Economy
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!