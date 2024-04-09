Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to cooperate in agricultural sector

Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of the Dundgov Region of Mongolia Sandag Oderdene, Ambassador of Mongolia to Kyrgyzstan Gankhuyag Sodnom and member of the Assembly of Representatives of the Dundgov Region Perenli Byambalhagva arrived in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on a working visit, Kabar reports.

The Mongolian delegation visited a goat breeding cooperative, apricot plantations, seedling cooperatives in the Kadamjai region and held a meeting with local gardeners.

Governor of Batken Oblast Abdikarim Alimbayev discussed with the delegation the development of livestock farming in Mongolia. An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience in goat breeding and the possibility of importing goats from Mongolia this fall was discussed.

The parties also agreed on the delivery of apricot and almond seedlings from Batken to the Dundgov region of Mongolia.

At the end of the meeting, Alimbayev invited the Mongolian delegation to the II Investment Forum, which will be held in Batken in October this year.

As a result of the discussion, a memorandum of intent was signed to establish cooperation between the Batken Oblast state administration and the administration of the Dundgov region of Mongolia.