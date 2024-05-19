EN
    14:00, 19 May 2024

    Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan FMs to meet in Kazakh capital

    Pakistan
    Photo credit: kg.akipress.org

    Foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev and foreign minister - deputy prime minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar will hold a meeting on May 21 in Astana as part of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

    As earlier reported, a protest broke out in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on the night of May 18 in response to a recent mass brawl between foreign students and local youths.

    Kyrgyzstan
