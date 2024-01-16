Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 38.35 km of state border

Topographic working groups agreed on 38.35 km of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported, Kabar reports.

In accordance with the reached agreement, a regular meeting of topographic working groups and working groups on legal issues of the Government delegations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held from January 10 to January 16, 2024, in Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic, the report said.

The topographic working groups agreed at this meeting on 38.35 km of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

The parties will continue to work on describing the remaining areas at the next meeting, which is going to take place on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Following the meeting, the corresponding Protocol was signed.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.