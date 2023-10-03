EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:09, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign protocol that puts end to border disputes

    kabar
    Photo: Kabar.kg

    Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev and Head of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov signed a historical protocol that puts an end to border disputes, journalist Nurgazy Anarkulov wrote on social networks, Kabar reports. 

    According to him, the parties agreed on the real borders of the two countries in the protocol.

    “Thus, the border disputes were put to rest,” he wrote.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!