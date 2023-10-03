Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign protocol that puts end to border disputes

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev and Head of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov signed a historical protocol that puts an end to border disputes, journalist Nurgazy Anarkulov wrote on social networks, Kabar reports.

According to him, the parties agreed on the real borders of the two countries in the protocol.

“Thus, the border disputes were put to rest,” he wrote.