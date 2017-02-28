EN
    10:25, 28 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan appoints Honorary Consul to N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Head of Kyrgyz public association "Manas-Petropavlovsk" Mairambek Bolturukov has been appointed an Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Today, Honorary Consul handed over a copy of exequatur - a document allowing a right to be enforced in the authority's domain of competence, to akim of the region Yerik Sultanov.

    According to the press service of the regional administration, Mr. Bolturukov will be engaged in establishing cultural and economic relations between the region and Kyrgyzstan.

    North Kazakhstan region is the first region in Kazakhstan to which Kyrgyz Republic has appointed an Honorary Consul.

     

