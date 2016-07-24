Kyrgyzstan asks Japan to consider possibility of providing assistance in treatment of cancer patients

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On Friday Ambassador of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic Yoshihiro Yamamura presented copies of his credentials to the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Dinara Kemelova, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

During a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador a wide range of bilateral issues were discussed relating to the further development of political dialogue and cooperation in a multilateral format, as well as the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Kemelova noted the high level of cooperation with Japan over a 24-year period of bilateral cooperation and expressed gratitude for the assistance to Kyrgyzstan. In order to attract Japanese tourists and investments in Kyrgyzstan, Kemelova expressed the request to place the objective information about the security level in Kyrgyzstan on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic proposed to consider the possibility of providing assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the field of public health, in particular in the form of equipment for the treatment of cancer patients. The parties discussed the possibility of intensifying the dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", Japan's investment in industry, agriculture, energy and transport infrastructure of Kyrgyzstan, as well as upcoming events on the expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

In conclusion, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed hope that Ambassador Yamamura will make a contribution to the further development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan, and also noted the willingness of the Foreign Ministry to assist in his diplomatic activity, Kabar reported.