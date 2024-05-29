Kyrgyzstan bans collection of number of plants, including aconite

The collection of a number of plants, including aconite, has been banned in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kabar reports.

Thus, a resolution was adopted introducing a three-year temporary ban (moratorium) on collection of raw materials of the following plants and medicines: macrotomia (Macrotomia DC), arnebia (Arnebia Forssk), ash (Dictamnus L), aconite (Aconitum L) and aflatun onion (Allium aflatunense B.Fedtsch).