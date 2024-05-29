EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:40, 29 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan bans collection of number of plants, including aconite

    Kyrgyzstan
    Photo: Kabar

    The collection of a number of plants, including aconite, has been banned in Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kabar reports. 

    Thus, a resolution was adopted introducing a three-year temporary ban (moratorium) on collection of raw materials of the following plants and medicines: macrotomia (Macrotomia DC), arnebia (Arnebia Forssk), ash (Dictamnus L), aconite (Aconitum L) and aflatun onion (Allium aflatunense B.Fedtsch).

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!