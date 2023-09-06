Kyrgyzstan bans feeding stuffs exports

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans exports of feeding stuffs (hay, compound feed, wheat sticks, mill offals) as well as barley, rice and oat, Kazinform reports.

As the decree of the Kyrgyz Government reads, the temporary ban will not be imposed on re-export, transit and humanitarian aid rendered by Kyrgyzstan. The temporary export ban is imposed for six months and shall take effect within seven days from the date of its official publication.