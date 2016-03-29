Kyrgyzstan can become transit hub for precious metals

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan could become a transit hub for work with precious metals, head of the Union of Banks Anvar Abdrayev told a round table discussion of the role of investments in economic development,AKI Press reported.

According to him, the Union is in talks with the 5 banks that work with precious metals.

Abdrayev believes that it is necessary to also pay attention to the principles of Islamic financing.