    22:33, 29 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan can become transit hub for precious metals

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan could become a transit hub for work with precious metals, head of the Union of Banks Anvar Abdrayev told a round table discussion of the role of investments in economic development,AKI Press reported.

    According to him, the Union is in talks with the 5 banks that work with precious metals.
    Abdrayev believes that it is necessary to also pay attention to the principles of Islamic financing.

