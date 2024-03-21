Kyrgyzstan celebrates Nooruz holiday

A solemn celebration of Nooruz is taking place In Bishkek, on the central Ala-Too square with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and First Lady Aigul Zhaparova, Kabar reports.

In his speech, the head of state congratulated his compatriots on the holiday and wished every Kyrgyzstani that this year would be a year of success, great achievements, unity and economic growth of the country.

“I sincerely congratulate my compatriots on this day that marks new hopes and aspirations. For a month you sprouted wheat, prepared sumolok until dawn and asked the Creator for blessings. Let them be heard and accepted,” he said.

Photo credit: Kabar

The event is also attended by ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Shakirov, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of the diplomatic corps, honorary residents and guests of the capital.

As part of the event, festive festivities are organized on the square until the evening.