    10:24, 15 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan concerned over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel

    Kyrgyzstan concerned over escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel
    Photo credit: KABAR

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan expresses great concern in connection with the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, KABAR reported.

    The press service of the Foreign Ministry said that Kyrgyzstan calls on the parties to refrain from further military actions that could lead to destabilization of the situation throughout the Middle East.

    The Kyrgyz Republic once again calls on the parties to peacefully resolve the conflict in accordance with the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, primarily the UN Charter.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Middle East Middle East situation Armed conflicts
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
