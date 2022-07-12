Kyrgyzstan confirms 28 new cases of novel coronavirus

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance said, Kabar reports.

Of the total number of cases, 2 are imported from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and 6 cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

20 people are being treated at home, and 2 Kyrgyzstanis are hospitalized in hospital.

As of July 12, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. But the effective reproductive number for the last week is more than 1, which indicates the beginning of the rise of the disease.

A total of 201,243 cases have been reported in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, with an incidence of 3,39.2 cases per 100,000 population and a mortality rate of 1.5%.

During six months and 10 days of 2022 a total of 16,495 cases of COVID-19 were registered of which 14,501 (87.9%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1,994 (12.1%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed.

Photo: en.kabar.kg