19:23, 19 March 2016 | GMT +6
Kyrgyzstan confirms its citizen’s death in Boeing crash
BAKU. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry fully controls the process of providing assistance to the relatives of the air hostess who was killed in Boeing crash in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, RIA Novosti reported citing the ministry.
The air hostess Jyldyz Nasirdinova, who was killed in the crash, is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, according to the ministry.
"Kyrgyzstan's embassy in Russia has been tasked to provide full assistance to the relatives of the killed air hostess," said the Foreign Ministry.
A passenger FlyDubai Boeing-737-800 en route from Dubai to Russia's Rostov-on-Don crashed March 19 at the city's airport after missing the runway amid poor visibility.
A total of 62 people were killed.
According to preliminary data, 55 passengers, including four children, and seven crew members were on board. All of them were killed in the crash, a source in Russian Emergencies Ministry said.
Source: Trend.az