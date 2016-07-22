Kyrgyzstan could become a point of launching new production as EEU member and Silk Road part - M. Abulgaziev
He said that Kyrgyzstan is one of the first countries to support the initiative of President Xi Jinping on the establishment of the Silk Road Economic Belt under the aegis of "One Belt, One Road".
"The revival of the Great Silk Road is not only trade, but it is also an enrichment of cultural ties. In modern conditions of rapid growth of information technology and globalization its necessary to strengthen cooperation along the Silk Road. In this context, Kyrgyzstan fully supports interfacing of the EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt as a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union," he said.
Abylgaziev also said that the entry of Kyrgyzstan in the EEU has prospects in terms of the dynamic integration of the regions.
"In this regard, being a full member of the EEU and an integral part of the Silk Road the Kyrgyz Republic could serve as a point of launching new production," he added, Kabar reported.