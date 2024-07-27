Kyrgyzstan detains suspect in terror plot targeting CIS country

A suspect involved in planning a terrorist attack in one of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries has been detained in Kyrgyzstan as part of an underground group, Trend reports.

According to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, a Kyrgyz citizen who is a member of an international terrorist organization has been arrested and placed in custody.

The committee reports that the suspect coordinated activities through hidden accounts on the Telegram messaging app.

As part of the ongoing criminal investigation, the committee is working with partner intelligence agencies to investigate other members of the terrorist group. Details on the planned attack location, the name of the terrorist organization, and the identity of the detained individual have not been disclosed.