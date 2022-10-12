Kyrgyzstan elected into UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Kyrgyz Republic won the elections to the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, having received the support of 126 UN member states, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The foreign policy task of electing the Kyrgyz Republic to the Human Rights Council was under special control of President Sadyr Zhaparov, who, in his speech during the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, called on the world community to support Kyrgyzstan in this matter. This directive of the head of state was successfully implemented by the diplomatic service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

From the Asian Group, six countries fought for four places in the UN HRC for 2023-2025 - the Kyrgyz Republic, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Maldives, and the Republic of Korea.

The next election of the Kyrgyz Republic to such an authoritative international body is recognition by the world community of the country's human rights achievements and its future contribution to the global campaign to protect and promote human rights, fundamental freedoms and democratic development.

The Kyrgyz Republic was a member of the UNHRC in 2009-2012 and 2016-2018.

