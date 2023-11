BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh elected Nurlanbek Shakiev as Speaker of the Parliameng, KABAR reports.

During the secret ballot, 80 deputies voted for Shakiev's candidacy, 6 voted against, one ballot was invalid. In total, 87 deputies out of 90 took part in the voting.

The speaker's place was vacated after Talant Mamytov resigned as speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

