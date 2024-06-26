Kyrgyzstan, EU ink agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation

A ceremony of signing agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union was held in in Brussels, as part of the working visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to Belgium, Kabar reports.

In the presence of President Sadyr Zhaparov and President of the European Council Charles Michel, the document was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Deputy President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.