TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:37, 26 June 2024

    Kyrgyzstan, EU ink agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation

    Photo credit: Kabar

     A ceremony of signing agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union was held in in Brussels, as part of the working visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to Belgium, Kabar reports.

     In the presence of President Sadyr Zhaparov and President of the European Council Charles Michel, the document was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Deputy President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

