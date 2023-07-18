Kyrgyzstan exports about 35 thousand tons of dairy products in 6 months

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan exported about 34 thousand 975.2 tons of dairy products during 6 months of this year, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kabar reports.

Of these, 1,589.3 tons were exported to Russia, 32,949.9 tons to Kazakhstan, 416 tons to Uzbekistan, and 24 tons to the United States.

in 2022, 36 thousand 459.4 tons of dairy products were exported to the EAEU countries, in 6 months of 2023 - 34 thousand 975.2 tons, or 92% of the annual volume of last year, the report said.

From June 20, 2023, the milk processing enterprises Ak-Bulak Plus, Ak-Zhalga, Zhayyl Milk, Ala-Too Sut began to export dairy products to the Russian Federation.

To date, 75 enterprises of Kyrgyzstan have submitted applications for registration in the Unified Register of Uzbekistan, 36 enterprises have been registered, of which 13 are dairy processing enterprises that export their products.

To date, the Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic has additionally agreed to conduct online inspections with the Rosselkhoznadzor of 4 milk processing and 5 fisheries enterprises.