Kyrgyzstan exports berries, fruits and vegetables to Russia

Kyrgyzstan exports frozen berries, fruits and vegetables worth 100 million rubles to Russia, Kabar reports.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported that within the framework of the 25th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation and the 11th Interregional Conference, a number of documents were signed aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of agriculture.

These agreements provide for regular supplies of high-quality products from Kyrgyzstan to Russia, which will contribute to the further development and strengthening of trade and economic ties.