Kyrgyzstan exports over 3 thsd kg of gold since beginning of 2024

According to operational data, Kyrgyzstan in January-April 2024 exported 3,121.7 kilograms of gold for a total value of almost $212.2 million, according to the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports.

According to the document, over the same period last year the country exported 1,411.2 kg of gold.

Buying countries for the reporting period in 2024 were:

Hong Kong (special administrative region of the People's Republic of China) – 1,422 kg;

Switzerland - about 971.5 kg;

Great Britain - 714.6 kg;

UAE - more than 13.5 kg.