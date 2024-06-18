EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:41, 18 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan exports over 3 thsd kg of gold since beginning of 2024

    gold
    Photo: Kabar

    According to operational data, Kyrgyzstan in January-April 2024 exported 3,121.7 kilograms of gold for a total value of almost $212.2 million, according to the National Statistical Committee, Kabar reports. 

    According to the document, over the same period last year the country exported 1,411.2 kg of gold.

    Buying countries for the reporting period in 2024 were:

    Hong Kong (special administrative region of the People's Republic of China) – 1,422 kg;

    Switzerland - about 971.5 kg;

    Great Britain - 714.6 kg;

    UAE - more than 13.5 kg.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!