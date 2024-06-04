Kyrgyzstan first in Central Asia to ratify Convention against Harassment at Work

Kyrgyzstan became the first Central Asian state to ratify the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kabar reports.

The official ceremony of depositing the instrument of ratification on Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Convention to the ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo took place as part of a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov.

Kyrgyzstan became the first Central Asian state to join this Convention. This event became not only another proof of Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to the comprehensive protection of human rights, but also a cornerstone for further expansion of the initiative to the countries of the region.