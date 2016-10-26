Kyrgyzstan Government resigns amid Parliament coalition break-up

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - According to country's presidential office, Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a decree on government resignation amid the parliamentary coalition break-up, Sputnik reports.

Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a decree on government resignation amid the parliamentary coalition break-up, country's presidential office said Wednesday.

"The government of the Kyrgyz Republic has now resigned, as it was formed in accordance with the coalition agreement between the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan Party, Onuguu-Progress and Ata Meken Supreme Council [parliamentary] parties," the statement reads.

Source: Sputnik