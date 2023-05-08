Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On the eve of the 78th anniversary of the Great Victory, Kazakhs living in Kyrgyzstan honored the memory of the twice Hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Bigeldinov and all those who died during the World War II, Kazinform reports.

Employees of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and members of their families, representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Association of Kazakhs in the Kyrgyz Republic gathered at the bust to the legendary Kazakhstani pilot Talgat Begeldinov.

«The Great Patriotic War was an international war that took the lives of many people of different nationalities. There is hardly a family that did not lose its relatives in this war. We are proud of our fellow Kazakh, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Bigeldinov. During our school years, we all studied his deeds, and raised our children through such examples as Talgat-aga. Today, more than ever, we wish peace on earth, prosperity and friendship. I would like the younger generation to be brought up on our veterans’ exploits,» Davlet Khamzayev, son of the Great Patriotic War veteran, member of the Association of Kazakhs in Kyrgyzstan, says.

«Kazakh diaspora living in Kyrgyzstan came to commemorate the great Kazakh, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Bigeldinov, as well as all soldiers and participants of the Great Patriotic War of different nationalities. Thanks to the unity and friendship of the peoples that united the multinational Soviet Union, this war ended with victory and a peaceful life was ensured for our generation. We must preserve peace for the sake of future of our children and grandchildren,» member of the Kazakh diaspora Nurlan Abdiraliyev noted.

The legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov was enrolled to the flying club in Bishkek at the age of 16. In 1940 he joined the Red Army and entered Balashov Military Aviation School of Pilots. Later he was transferred to the Chkalov Military Aviation School which he graduated from 1942.

Talgat Bigeldinov was awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union titles twice. The first one was conferred on him in October 1944 for combat skills at the front and in the rear, as well as for four enemy planes personally shot down in air battles. The second title of the Hero of the Soviet Union was awarded to him in June 1945 for a skillful management of the squadron during the attacks on the enemy troops and military vehicles in the battles for Krakow, Oppeln, Katowice, Breslau and Berlin.